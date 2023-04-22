Wrexham: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney break down in tears after promotion to EFL

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney broke down in tears after Wrexham’s historic 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.

The Red Dragons secured their place back in the fourth tier for the first time in 15 years.

This is the club’s second full season since being taken over by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

In November 2020, RR McReynolds LLC bought Wrexham AFC for £2m, following a poll among the club’s 2,000 Supporters’ Trust members who voted overwhelmingly in favour of their new owner’s takeover.

