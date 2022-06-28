President Donald Trump was aware that some of his supporters were armed with guns and knives before he ordered them to march on the Capitol on January 6, a former aide to the president told the House committee investigating the attack on Tuesday (28 June). Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to Trump and principal aide to his chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the committee that she overheard the then-president making the remarks ahead of his speech to protesters that day: “I don’t f***ing care that they have weapons.”

