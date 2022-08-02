Alex Jones 'never intentionally meant to hurt' Sandy Hook family suing for defamation

Alex Jones has said that he never meant to “intentionally hurt” the family of a boy killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting as he took the stand at his defamation trial on Tuesday, 2 August.

“I never intentionally tried to hurt you. I never even said your name until this case came to court... I question every big event,” Mr Jones said.

Mr Jones is testifying to defend himself against claims that he must pay the parents of the children killed in the shooting for calling the massacre a hoax.

