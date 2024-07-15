Ticketless fans were spotted attempting to climb through air vents at the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, delaying the game by over an hour.

The game, which took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, saw hundreds evade ticket checks from security guards by resorting to extreme methods.

Fans reported being left without water and feeling “crushed” in the heat.

When the game did kick off, Argentina secured a 1-0 win, seeing off what’s thought to be Lionel Messi’s last international tournament.