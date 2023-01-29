Paul Pelosi attack suspect makes chilling confession in call to TV station

The man suspected of breaking into the home of Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband Paul with a hammer has made an uncomfortable confession during a call to a TV station.

David DePape, who has pleaded not guilty to all state charges spoke to KTVU from San Francisco County Jail.

"I got their names and addresses so I could pay them a little visit…have a heart-to-heart chat about their bad behaviour", he began.

"I’m so sorry I didn’t get more of them. It’s my own fault... I should have come better prepared.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.