Police hunt for mobility scooter stolen from 96-year-old Holocaust survivor

Police are hunting a suspect who they believe stole the electric mobility scooter of a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, who parked it outside his doctor's office in New York.

Eric Plan, an Austrian native, last saw the $2,500 (£2026) wheelchair at West End Avenue near 73rd Street in Manhattan when he went in for a two-hour procedure.

CCTV has captured the person that NYPD think is responsible, rolling down the streets of the city riding it.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.