Moment 10ft alligator swallows rabbit whole in front of horrified golfers

This is the horrifying moment a 10-foot-long alligator swallowed a rabbit whole as golfers watched on.

Dana and Justin Hall were playing a round with friends at The Quarry Golf Club in Naples, Florida, on 19 September when they witnessed the wild sight.

Footage shows the gator lying off the fairway with a freshly caught meal in its powerful jaws.

While the golfers watched from a nearby cart, the alligator swiftly swallowed the rabbit in one go.

“We were totally shocked at seeing a gator so close up, and never got out of the carts,” Dana said.

“It was eating a rabbit. We had never seen it before and it was approximately 10ft long.”