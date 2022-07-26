Trump lacked the courage to act on Jan 6, Joe Biden says

Donald Trump lacked the courage to act during the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol, Joe Biden has said.

The US president, who recently tested positive for Covid, slammed his predecessor as he delivered a speech virtually at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

“For three hours the defeated former president of the United States watched it all happen as he sat in the comfort of the private dining room next to the Oval Office...The police were heroes that day. Donald Trump lacked the courage to act,” Mr Biden said.

