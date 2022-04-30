Watch live as President Joe Biden and the First Lady attend the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner along with many other senior government officials and members of the news media.

The annual black-tie event returns for the first time in three years as the Covid pandemic prevented large gatherings from taking place in the previous years.

The evening will be headlined by Trevor Noah, the host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central.

PresidentJoe Biden is among the 2,000 guests expected to attend.