Watch: Usher campaigns for Kamala Harris’ ‘vision’ in Atlanta

Usher joined Kamala Harris on her campaign trail in Atlanta last night (19 October), and encouraged locals to vote for her “vision” that gives “everyone chance to get ahead”.

The global pop star, who even belted out Atlanta United’s ‘We Ready’ chant on stage, is stopping in Atlanta for his tour this week.

“We have the opportunity to choose a new generation of leadership for our country”, he told the audience.

“We’ve lived through some very unfortunate realities of our past. However, we must learn from those moments and understand that the voice that we have makes the difference for what we want to see.”