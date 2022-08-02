The Kentucky National Guard airlifted stranded residents to safety from rising water as fatal flash flooding swept the eastern part of the state.

Footage shared by officials shows the flight crew hoisting men, women, and children up to the security of their aircraft.

Governor Andy Beshear confirmed that the death toll had risen to 37 on Monday (1 August), and warned that overnight flooding would again hit the region through to 8am on Tuesday.

