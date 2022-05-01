US House speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leading members of Congress have met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv and pledged to support his country “until the fight is done”.

Pelosi is the highest-ranking US official to visit Ukraine since the start of the war.

The visit marks a major show of continuing US support for Ukraine’s struggle against Russian aggression.

The US and its European allies have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia’s economy and provided Ukraine with weapons as well as humanitarian aid.

