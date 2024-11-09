Raging mountain fire threatens airport in California as smoke billows above runway

Flames from a wildfire which has already burnt 20,630 acres of land in California could be seen raging directly above one of its airports.

The skies above Santa Paula Airport were black with smoke in footage taken from the runway.

It’s thought the city of Santa Paula could be evacuated, particularly as a 2017 wildfire burned through hundreds of homes in the area.

At least 10 people have been injured, mainly through smoke inhalation, and just seven per cent of the fire is thought to have been contained.

According to California Fire, the cause of the blaze is not yet known.