Plumes of smoke fill Californian sky as wildfire burns

Firefighters in California worked to contain the Route Fire as the blaze exceeded 5,000 acres in Castaic on Thursday, 1 September.

Greg Taylor shared this footage showing the scene on Monday to Twitter, with the caption: “Not a great drive home today…”

Officials said the blaze was at just 12 per cent containment on Thursday, as an extreme heatwave made for difficult firefighting conditions.

The wildfire led to the full closure of the I-5 at Vista Del Lago.

