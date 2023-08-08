Stolen farm animals discovered crammed into back of van

Fotage showing more than 20 stolen farm animals crammed into the back of a single van has been released by Miami police.

According to police, thieves stole 18 goats, 7 sheep, and chickens from the Rancho Boyeros Farm early on the morning of 23 July.

The small family farm posted videos on TikTok spreading word of the theft and received multiple tip offs. On 25 July, the police department’s Agricultural Investigative Unit located the animals stuffed into the back of a nearby van.