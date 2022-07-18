Uvalde school shooting report finds police did not prioritise saving lives

Police who rushed to the site of the Texas elementary school shooting did not follow their training and put their own safety ahead of saving lives, a new report found.

Surveillance footage inside the school in Uvalde showed first responders were inside the building within three minutes of the attack but did not intervene until an hour later when they killed the shooter Salvador Ramos.

Texas state representative Dan Burrows commented the police’s intervention reflected “multiple systemic failures.”

He added: “They should have done more, acting with urgency, try to go through the windows.”

