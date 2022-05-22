Incredible footage captured the moment a man trapped on a 500-foot cliff was rescued by a helicopter in California.

On Thursday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Golden Gate Division Air Operations was contacted by a fisherman that reported seeing a man stranded on the vertical face of Mussel Rock, 8 miles south of downtown San Francisco.

The division dispatched a helicopter to rescue the man, the safest option according to the rescue team due to the perilously high winds and the man’s location. Officials reported that the man was stuck halfway down.