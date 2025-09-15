Train passengers to hear refreshed security slogan ‘See it. Say it. Sorted.’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s “See it. Say it. Sorted.” railway security slogan is being refreshed for the first time since it was introduced nearly a decade ago.

Passengers will hear updated announcements and see new posters from Tuesday, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced.

A range of new audible messages have been created to add variety in response to public feedback, the department said.

There is also more emphasis on the 61016 number for texting reports to British Transport Police (BTP).

The words of the slogan and the frequency of its broadcast on trains and at stations remain the same.

This is despite claims many passengers ignore it because they hear it too often, while some believe the ending is an instruction to “Sort It” rather than reassurance the issue will be “Sorted”.

The campaign was focused on counterterrorism when it was introduced in November 2016 to urge people to report anything unusual on the rail network to BTP.

The annual number of messages to the force’s 61016 text service has increased eight-fold to 255,088 since the initiative started.

But rail journalist Tony Miles, of Modern Railways magazine, said passengers treat the slogan like pre-flight safety announcements by airline cabin crew, as “hardly anybody listens”.

He told the PA news agency: “You see people are deliberately looking away now.

“I’ve got a feeling it’s probably washing over a lot of people.

“The general thing is really good, the fact that you can quickly report something.

“But the problem is, I think it’s become a bit wearisome on people, and I don’t know whether they pay attention to it in the way they should.

“Is it said too often? Maybe reducing the frequency would be a thing to start with.”

The DfT said “See it. Say. Sorted.” has become a “cultural phenomenon”, including by “entering everyday vocabulary” and inspiring a musical of the same name.

The campaign’s refresh is intended to help passengers more easily spot when something does not look right, by providing examples such as an unattended bag or a member of the public entering a private area.

Announcements have been updated to make their wording clearer, while new posters display the 61016 text number more prominently.

The Government is also providing a funding boost of nearly £17 million to enable Network Rail to enhance police access to CCTV systems at railway stations.

This will enable officers to have more access to real-time footage.

Rail minister Lord Hendy said: “‘See it. Say it. Sorted.’ isn’t just an earworm that’s been the soundtrack to our trains for nearly a decade now – it’s a really important security and public safety campaign.

“It plays a crucial role in making our railways safe, and this refresh will help spread its message to even more people.”

BTP chief constable Lucy D’Orsi said: “Our officers are out across the railway network 24/7 working to keep the public safe – but ‘See it. Say it. Sorted’ reminds us that passengers and rail staff also have a vital role to play in being our eyes and ears.

“Our pioneering 61016 text service is a simple and discreet way to report crime across the rail network.”

More than one million texts have been sent to the number since it was introduced in 2013.