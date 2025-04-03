Fire crews battle blazes across UK as ‘extreme’ wildfire risk remains

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters continue to battle wildfires across the UK as emergency services warn of an “extreme” risk due to warm, dry weather.

In Scotland, crews have been tackling a large grass fire at Gartur Moss in Port of Menteith, Stirling.

The alarm was raised around noon on Wednesday and four fire engines remained at the scene on Thursday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the blaze stretched half a kilometre.

It added that a “very high to extreme” risk of wildfire remains in place across the country until Monday (April 7) and urged the public not to light fires outdoors.

It comes just a month after the fire service warned that spring would prove the “most critical period for wildfires in Scotland”.

Area commander and local senior officer for Highland, Michael Humphreys, the SFRS wildfire lead, said: “It is crucial that people understand the impact of careless fire-setting.

“Even with the best intentions, small fires can rapidly spread, causing devastating damage.

“If you light a campfire during high winds, high temperatures and low humidity, there is potential that it could get out of control.

“Always take steps to ensure your campfire is fully extinguished before you leave. Simple steps to act safely and responsibly is a must.”

Crews have already extinguished a wildfire near Bonhill in West Dunbartonshire and another in the Kilpatrick Hills near Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Moors Valley Country Park on the Dorset-Hampshire border will remain closed after being hit by multiple wildfires since Monday.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) said crews were called to the park again on Wednesday after more hotspots were discovered during a reinspection near Ringwood.

Several hectares of woodland have been destroyed. No injuries have been reported.

A spokesperson for DWFRS said: “The cause is still unknown at this time.

“There is currently an amber wildfire alert in place for the service area, and we urge people to take extra care while enjoying our open spaces in the sunshine.

“Heath fires can occur at any time of year or time of day, and we advise everyone to remain vigilant.”

A Moors Valley Country Park and Forest spokesperson urged the public to stay away from the park.

A statement said: “We are asking the public not to enter the park or surrounding forest until it is confirmed that the area is safe.

“Updates including when we will reopen will be provided on our website and social media channels as soon as possible.”

Further along the south coast, firefighters responded to two more major wildfires overnight.

The first fire broke out at Upton Heath, near Poole, Dorset, just before 11.45pm on Wednesday, spreading across more than 37 acres.

Crews were then called to a second blaze at nearby Canford Heath at around 5.30am on Thursday, which covered six acres.

DWFRS said both fires had been brought under control by 7am, with crews continuing to damp down hotspots.

Harvey Pocklington, 19, who lives three miles away from the blaze at Upton Heath, said he feared the fire could be a danger to life.

“I’m shocked and saddened for the wildlife and I’m pleased nobody was hurt,” he said.

Rachel Hussey, 38, captured footage of the fire at Canford Heath at around 5.45am on Thursday morning before going to work, and described the sky as “so red”.

She said: “As we left for work, we drove straight past the blaze by Mannings Heath roundabout. It looked fresh.

“We had heard about the Upton fire, but knew that it was in the wrong direction, and we were too far away to see it. It must have happened just before we left the house.”