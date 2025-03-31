Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

White House attacks Independent reporter after being challenged over deportation criteria

Monday 31 March 2025 20:02 BST
Karoline Leavitt attacks The Independent after being challenged over deportations

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to answer a question about the criteria the administration is using to determine whether an immigrant is a member of the Tren de Argua gang and blamed media outlets for being sympathetic to deported migrants.

In a heated exchange on Monday afternoon, Leavitt pushed back on The Independents Andrew Feinberg when asking about the criteria – which was revealed in a court document.

“You can get classified by simply having certain symbols in your tattoos and waring certain streetwear brands, that alone is enough to get someone classified as TdA and sent to El Salvador,” Feinberg said.

Leavitt denied the allegation and criticized mainstream media for “trying to cover for” members of the TdA gang.

“Shame on you and shame on the mainstream media for trying to cover for these individuals,” Leavitt said.

