Danny Dyer launches expletive Brit Awards rant at Keir Starmer

Danny Dyer launched into an expletive rant during the Brit Awards, forcing ITV to mute parts of his conversation with host Jack Whitehall.

When asked who should win the "B*****d Award," Dyer responded, "So many. This is why the world is being run by cranks at the moment. Probably Sir Keir Starmer."

The actor’s audio feed was initially after he used a banned word on air to describe his new movie.

Whitehall scolded the former EastEnders star, saying, "You can't say that word!" before Dyer took aim at Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Producers muted several of his comments and quickly cut to an ad break.