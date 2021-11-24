A safari host’s attempt to take a closer look at an elephant backfired when the playful animal sprayed water in her face.

Lisa Saint carefully climbed into the infinity pool at RockFig Safari Lodge in Hoedspruit, South Africa, when she saw a herd of elephants standing at its side.

One of the curious mammals stuck around “to play”, seeing Ms Saint experience a “once in a lifetime” encounter.

After the African elephant fills its trunk with water from a lower pool, it quickly turns towards the 38-year-old and sprays in into her face.

