Rare albino puma cub discovered and rescued in Colombia

A rare albino puma cub has been discovered and rescued in Colombia, with vets now working to build up its strength for an eventual release back to a conservation park.

The jaguarundi puma - an animal native to the Americas - was discovered in the Aburra Valley, a metropolitan area in the north of the country.

It is the first albino female of its kind to be discovered in Colombia, but due to its unusual white pigmentation, survival rates in the wild are low because of predisposed health disorders and disadvantages.

