The archaeological site of the first ancient Olympic games is at risk of burning as wildfires continue to savage the country.

Large forces, consisting of 170 firefighters, 50 trucks, six helicopters, and water-bombing aircraft, were deployed near the village of Ancient Olympia to protect the site, west of the Peloponnese peninsula.

So far 20 houses have been destroyed.

Ancient Olympia, usually crowded with tourists, was evacuated on Wednesday, along with six other nearby settlements.

The fire’s front moves towards a mountainous wooded area northwest of Olympia, according to local officials.

It comes after wildfires continue to tear through Europe.