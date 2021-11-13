A penguin accidentally found itself on New Zealand's shores after swimming at least 3,000 kilometres (1,864 miles) away from its natural habitat of Antarctica.

The Adélie penguin, who has now been named Pingu by locals, was discovered looking lost on the coast.

Local Harry Singh said he thought the penguin was a "soft toy" at first.

Pingu's sighting marks only the third recorded incident of an Adélie penguin being found on New Zealand's coast, following two occasions in 1993 and 1962.

After being checked over and cared for, the bird will be released onto a dog-free safe beach.

