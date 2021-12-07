Architect uses Snapchat at London's Design Museum to show climate future

An architect has used Snapchat to transform London’s Design Museum to show our climate future.

Architect Mariam Issoufou Kamara has created an augmented reality (AR) exhibit reimagining London’s The Design Museum in a future hit by global warming.

Mrs Kamara said: “This collaboration with the Design Museum and Snap, really allowed me to explore a future where the climate has changed drastically, a new normal if you will.”

Chief curator of the Design Museum added: “The imaginative re-use of existing structures needs to be at the heart of a climate-conscious architecture”.

