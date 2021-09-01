California’s Lake Tahoe has evacuated thousands of people as the Caldor fire moves closer.

The Caldor Fire, which broke out on 14 August, has so far burned more than 186,500 acres and is threatening thousands of homes with many given orders to leave their homes as the blaze approaches the tourist town.

The dangerous blaze is one of 13 active wildfires in California, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

So far this year, 6,913 fires have burned through 1.76 million acres of land in the state.