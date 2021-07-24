California's Tamarack Fire has crossed state lines into Nevada, as firefighters battle to contain the blaze, which has grown to 58,417 acres.

Footage posted by the Yocha Dehe Fire Department, captured by its crewmembers, from July 21 in Douglas County, Nevada, show the wildfire whipping up into a "firenado" or "fire whirl".

"We are thankful for the hard work of these crews as they face harsh and intense conditions." the department said.

The blaze is just 4% contained, according to officials, and was sparked by a lightning strike on July 4 in the Mokelumne Wilderness in Alpine County, California.