World leaders are set to gather for a series of closed-door meetings from today, 8 November, as Cop27 enters its second full day.

This year’s conference is in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, following 2021’s Cop26 in Glasgow.

On Tuesday, leaders of climate-vulnerable countries will advocate for measures to compensate for damage already being wrought by global warming.

Speakers will include Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country was recently hit by devastating floods, and representatives from the small island nations of Tuvalu, and Antigua and Barbuda.

