Cop28 leaders clap as nations agree deal to ‘transition away’ from fossil fuels

Cop28 leaders clapped on stage as they agreed to “transition away” from fossil fuels after weeks of climate talks in Dubai.

For the first time this deal, known as the Global Stocktake Agreement, directly addresses the use of fossil fuels, a key demand from many countries at this year’s talks.

It calls on countries to “transition away” from fossil fuels “in this critical decade”.

The deal struck in Dubai after two weeks of hard-fought negotiations was meant to send a powerful signal to investors and policy-makers that the world is now united in its desire to break with fossil fuels.