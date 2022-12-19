Cop15: Moment historic UN deal reached to protect one-third of world’s nature

Almost 200 nations at the United Nations biodiversity conference have pledged to safeguard one-third of the world’s land and oceans by 2030.

The “historic” deal was reached at the end of a fortnight of negotiations held at the 15th Conference of Parties or Cop15 for biodiversity in Montreal.

Officials from almost 200 countries cheered at the conference, jointly chaired by Canada and China, after finalising the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The deal was set out to protect 30 per cent of land and water considered important for biodiversity in the next eight years.

