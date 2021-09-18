A shark was taken down and devoured by a giant fish in one bite, a shocking video captures.

Fishing captain John Brossard filmed the blacknose shark being swallowed in one bite by an Atlantic goliath grouper off the coast of Goodland, Florida.

Three groupers began lurking underneath the boat in a bid to nab the fisherman’s catch.

One of the giants begins following the shark while it swims near the surface.

The grouper suddenly lunges to the surface and talks the predator down in one bite.

It creates large splashes before dragging the shark deep underwater to presumably feast on.