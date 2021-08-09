Exhausted evacuees arrived on the Greek mainland on Sunday from the island of Evia, where uncontrolled wildfires have ravaged forests and threatened homes in the seaside village of Pefki.

"We had no help,” evacuee David Angelou told the Associated Press. “We were completely forsaken. There were no fire brigades, there were no vehicles, nothing.”

Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes since the blaze broke out on Tuesday on Greece’s second-largest island.

Wildfires have erupted across many parts of the country over the last week as it sweltered in its worst heatwave in three decades.