Incredible footage filmed by a cruise ship passenger shows the moment a huge tornado rips across the Mediterranean Sea.

Aboard the cruise ship that was making its way from Rome to Palma de Mallorca, Sam Thompson, 29, spotted the incredible natural phenomenon.

He said that he saw the tornado appearing in the distance, under a mile from the boat he was on, as soon as a clear day quickly turned dark and stormy.

The footage, captured on 9 September, shows the waterspout rising up from the middle of the sea and making its way across it.