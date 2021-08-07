A huge whale was spotted surfacing above the water just metres away from a kayaker on the British coast.

The 30-foot mammal was swimming in Cornish waters, just five miles off the Penzance shore.

“It sent shivers down my spine,” Rupert Kirkwood, who captured the minke whale on camera, said.

“To my amazement I saw it at a distance blowing, then it came within a few feet of my kayak.”

As well as encountering a huge whale, Kirkwood also captured a number of dolphins swimming in the area.