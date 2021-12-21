Idaho town receives more than 10 inches of snow in one

Some 30 inches of snowfall swept across areas of western Idaho yesterday (Monday).

In a timelapse video shared by the National Weather Service (NWS) overnight snow accumulation in McCall reached to more than 10 inches.

As of yesterday afternoon, McCall had received a further 20 inches of snowfall burying them in 30 inches, the NWS said.

When sharing the video, the NWS said: "McCall now has about 30" of snow on the ground with much more snow expected later this week.

"There [will be] be plenty of snow in McCall for the holidays."

