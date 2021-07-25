This is the dramatic moment a bridge was destroyed by massive boulders which rolled down a mountainside during a rockfall.

At least nine people are known to have died during the incident in the Sangla Valley of the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh at 1.30pm on July 25.

They are believed to be tourists who were on their way to Sangla when their tempo vehicle was crushed by the rocks.

The boulders also hit cars stationed near the Batseri Bridge, which is seen collapsing into the water below after being struck by a huge chunk of rock.