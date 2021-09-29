A town in Lake Como has been severely hit by landslides and flooding overnight – only three months after being struck by the same issue in the summer when a rare amount of rainfall hit the area and caused similar damage to Blevio.

Around 50 millimetres of rain fell overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday and led to firefighters being called out in the middle of the night to attend to boulders that had come loose in the heavy downpours and endangered nearby buildings.