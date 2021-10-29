Amazing footage of a lava ‘bomb’ from the Cumbre Vieja volcano rolling down the side of the hill before coming to a stop has been widely shared on social media.

The rock is still glowing red hot even when it’s stopped – and was moving at a serious pace towards the scientists before it eventually came to a halt.

The volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma has been erupting since 19 September and shows no signs of slowing down as it stands.