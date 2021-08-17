A thunderous storm shot a huge tree-shaped lighting bolt across the skies of Volos, Greece amid distressing weather.

The cameraman, Hesham Yafai, said: "We had been witnessing the forest fires raging across Greece for a few days. Recently, we received some respite once it started to thunder in Volos."

He added: "15 minutes after the initial small flash of lightning came this huge lightning strike in the shape of the Tree of Life."

"A lot of rain and wind" followed the lighting display.

It comes as wildfires in northwest Athens have led to the evacuation of a care home and several villages.