Nasa video visualises rise of global temperatures over last 140 years

Nasa's innovative visualisation of climate change has caught the attention of users on social media after recently going viral.

The video presents monthly global temperature anomalies between the years 1880 and 2021, analysing that data in a friendly way for viewers.

All of the visuals clearly show the impact of climate change, confirming that over the past eight years, the Earth is now the warmest its been since modern record-keeping began in 1880.

Nasa's video has been "upvoted" more than 48,000 times on Reddit in the last seven days.

