Prince William has revealed that Shakira is involved in the Earthshot prize foundation because she ‘cares deeply about the environment’.

In a new interview for BBCNewscast, the Duke of Cambridge spoke about the importance of his Earthshot Prize, which aims to encourage the development of innovative solutions to help repair the environment.

When asked about the popstars involvement, he said: “ We wanted to get people who cared about the environment and Shakira has been brilliant at highlighting the plight of the oceans”.

