Grey seal rescued from fishing net after washing onto beach

A grey seal was rescued when it was cut free from a fishing net that had washed onto a beach - which would have killed it in a matter of days.

The young seal was cut free from the littered net with a set of pruning shears after the shocking discovery.

Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary was alerted to the stricken creature after a woman walking her dog on the beach at Wester Quarff spotted the seal.

They said the seal was lucky it was ‘so tied up’ because that meant it couldn’t get away without being untangled.

