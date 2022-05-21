These adorable snow leopards have been together for six years and snuggle every night.

Panja, 11, joined the Paradise Wildlife Park, in Hertfordshire from the Czech Republic in 2011, and Jessie arrived in 2014.

“They have an incredible relationship,” says conservationist Cameron Whitnall. “It just clicked one day and they’ve just been inseparable ever since.”

As part of the Endangered Species Breeding Program the wildlife park has been trying to get the two to mate but the pair seem to be enjoying their honeymoon for now.

