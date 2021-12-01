RNLI lifeboat battles massive waves during Storm Arwen

An RNLI lifeboat battled waves as high as eight metres as it attempted to make its way in Dunbar Harbour during Storm Arwen on Friday (26 November).

The crew decided to move the John Neville Taylor lifeboat from its mooring at Torness Power Station to Dunbar Harbour as a precaution due to the severe weather.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “The decision to move the lifeboat was taken to avoid a repeat of the devastation caused by a 2008 storm.”