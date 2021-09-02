Storm Ida battered New York on Wednesday, causing some of the worst flooding seen across the city in years.

Dramatic footage filmed in Staten Island shows a tanker wading through deep floodwater outside a Costco supermarket, passing a number of other parked cars that appear to be almost completely submerged.

A state of emergency was declared across New York, with Mayor Bill de Blasio called it a “historic weather event” with “dangerous conditions”.

At least 15 people have died after Ida hit the north-eastern US, local media report.