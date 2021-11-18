Floodwaters are beginning to recede in Washington state and parts of the Pacific Northwest after a heavy deluge in the past few days.

There was widespread flooding throughout the Pacific Northwest at the start of the week, but as Tuesday (16 November) arrived the rain mostly died down and the waters began retreating.

In Mount Vernon, Washington, authorities set up a floodwall to protect the city’s downtown area which proved successful and was widely welcomed by local residents.

