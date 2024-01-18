Independent TV
Showing now | Climate
00:48
Tourists revel as snow blankets Eiffel Tower and other Paris monuments
Tourists and Parisians flocked to monuments and local parks, phones in hand, to capture the French capital’s snow blanket as it glittered in the sun on Thursday 18 January.
Adèle Laurent, in Paris for a family gathering, was enjoying the crisp winter air as she helped her young son navigate the icy footpaths criss-crossing the grassy esplanade behind the Eiffel Tower.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Emmett, a teacher from Australia, hadn’t planned for freezing temperatures and had to buy warm clothes before she could go out on a tour of the landmarks.
The snow is not expected to survive the weekend, however, with temperatures expected to hit 16C.
Up next
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
42:24
Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching
17:49
Femme star George MacKay: ‘Sex scenes are fundamental to storytelling’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
03:57
Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box
03:50
Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
00:23
Cyclists caught riding through red light by unmarked police car
01:06
Man who boasted to police about being ‘best drug dealer’ jailed
00:24
Watch: Queen Camilla gives update on King’s health ahead of operation
00:44
Terrifying moment robber in clown mask points weapon at shop worker
01:06
Jason Kelce fights back tears on retirement rumours on podcast
00:59
WWE wrestler lashes out at ‘disrespect’ during on talk show appearance
01:19
Premier League chief appears to call Everton and Forest ‘small clubs’
01:27
‘Joey Barton’s insults left me scared to leave house’, says Eni Aluko
01:15
Watch: Bafta 2024 nominees for best film, leading actor and actress
00:39
Love Island: Watch Molly and Callum’s tense exchange over relationship
01:30
Ryan Gosling shares amusing reason his daughters have not seen Barbie
01:49
The Traitors: Moment Paul betrays Miles in episode seven round table
00:23
Love Island first look as Callum discovers ‘truth’ about ex Molly
00:23
Prince William leaves hospital after visiting Kate as she recovers
00:24
Watch: Queen Camilla gives update on King’s health ahead of operation
00:59
Dermot O’Leary left red-faced during This Morning sex discussion
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09