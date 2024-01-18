Tourists revel as snow blankets Eiffel Tower and other Paris monuments

Tourists and Parisians flocked to monuments and local parks, phones in hand, to capture the French capital’s snow blanket as it glittered in the sun on Thursday 18 January.

Adèle Laurent, in Paris for a family gathering, was enjoying the crisp winter air as she helped her young son navigate the icy footpaths criss-crossing the grassy esplanade behind the Eiffel Tower.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Emmett, a teacher from Australia, hadn’t planned for freezing temperatures and had to buy warm clothes before she could go out on a tour of the landmarks.

The snow is not expected to survive the weekend, however, with temperatures expected to hit 16C.