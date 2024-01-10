A24 teases Stop Making Sense tribute album featuring Paramore and 15 other artists

A24 has teased a new Talking Heads covers album, Stop Making Sense, after the restored version of the iconic concert film was released last year.

Sixteen artists will feature on the record, including Paramore - whose take on "Burning Down the House" is played in this trailer.

It comes after the 1984 film by Jonathan Demme, showing the band's live performances at Hollywood's Pantages Theater the previous year, was in cinemas once again in 2023 to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Sixteen tracks will feature on the covers album, with more artists and tracks to be announced.