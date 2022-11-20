First night of postponed Las Vegas residency was 'perfect', says Adele

Adele has said that her opening Las Vegas residency performance was “perfect” as she took to the stage to kick off her postponed shows on 18 November.

The singer rescheduled the residency with a day’s notice before the shows were due to start in January due delays completing the set and a Covid outbreak among production staff.

Upon walking on stage at the Colosseum, the Oscar-winning star received a standing ovation.

“Thank you so much for coming back to me,” she told the audience.

“It looks just like I imagined it would, it’s just perfect.”

